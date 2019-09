- Tennessee officials are desperately looking for a teenager who has gone missing without his medication.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for 16-year-old Gregory Shelton of Haywood County.

According to the TBI, Shelton had been last seen Tuesday in Haywood County. He has a known medical condition and is not carrying his medication.

Shelton was last known to be wearing a black hoodie with the word "CALI" in white letters, black basketball shorts, black socks, and black Nike sandals.

The teenager is 5-feet-8-inches tall with a weight of 175 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Officials are asking have seen Shelton, please call 731-772-2274 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

