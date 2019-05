- The teenager accused of shooting and killing an off-duty Coweta County deputy who was his cousin appeared before a judge Tuesday morning.

Seventeen-year-old Danny Long appeared in a Fulton County courtroom in Palmetto for his scheduled preliminary hearing. At the request of his attorneys, the judge granted their request to waive the hearing.

Long did not speak during the short court appearance.

Investigators charged Long with murder for the April 30th shooting death of his cousin, Coweta County Deputy Edmond Irvin, inside a residence off of Snowfall Terrace in Palmetto.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Deputy Irvin and Long were in a physical altercation when Long shot the deputy and fled the scene.

After a short search, Palmetto Police officers arrested the teen on charges of murder and making terrorist threats.

Prosecutors told FOX 5’s Doug Evans the terroristic threats charge is in connection with a threat Long allegedly made against Deputy Irvin’s fiancé.

"This was a bad sitaution for everybody involved, particularly this family because everybody is related," Long's attorney Ricardo Samper said. "We're asking that everybody keep an open mind until everything comes out."

Family members who attended the hearing declined to comment about the case.