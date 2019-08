- The intense Georgia heat sent a Clayton County high school student to the hospital this week.

According to the school district, the Morrow High School student was playing in a softball game Thursday, when she became overheated.

Medics took the student to henry county medical center.

Officials said she's since been treated and released.

This comes just two days after 16-year-old Imani Bell collapsed and died during basketball conditioning at Elite Scholars Academy, which is also in Clayton County.

The teen was training on the track when she went into cardiac arrest.

Imani's family said at nearly 100 degrees it was too hot for her to practice outside.

