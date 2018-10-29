Officials: search for Gwinnett County teen missing for a year

- The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children needs help to find a teenager who's been missing for a year.

Authorities are searching for 15-year-old Lamount Brown.

He was last seen one year ago Monday in Lawrenceville.

Officials say he may still be in Gwinnett County or may have traveled to Atlanta.

Authorities describe Lamount as 5 feet, 4 inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair.

Call the Lawrenceville Police Department if you know where he is.