- A South Carolina deputy was arrested after authorities said he opened fire during a road rage incident.

Hampton County Sheriff's Office Deputy Johnnie Bryant was taken into custody Wednesday. He's accused of firing roughly seven shots into another vehicle on Interstate 75 Southbound, north of Tara Boulevard.

The shooting allegedly happened after some sort of altercation.

Clayton County Police charged Bryant with aggravated assault and reckless conduct.

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office is investigating.