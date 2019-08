- Officials released the mug shots of several people accused of sex trafficking children.

According to the FBI, they were arrested as part of a nationwide effort to rescue more than a hundred children. Some of the suspects were right here in Georgia.

Operation Independence Day 2019 lasted the entire month of July.

The FBI rescued four adults and seven minors in Georgia; six children from metro Atlanta and one from the Augusta area. The youngest just 15 years old.

