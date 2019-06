- Fire investigators are working to figure out if there is a connection to two fires stated at the same Gwinnett County apartment complex in the last three days.

Crews responded to the scene at Forest Vale Apartments off of Jimmy Carter Boulevard a little before 9 Sunday night.

When they got to the apartments, they saw heavy smoke and flames pushing out of the room on the left rear side of the building.

By the time they arrived, most residents were already outside. After checking to make sure every person was out, the firefighters went into attack mode – spending more than an hour battling the blaze to get it under control.

The good news was that no one was injured in the fire, although sadly, firefighters found one dog that died in the blaze.

Even with no one injured, the impact of the fire is huge. Officials say 35 people – 20 adults and 15 children – have woken up on Monday with no home. A total of eight units were affected.

This is the second fire at the apartment complex. The first happened last Thursday and left several families impacted.

Investigators still haven't said whether either of the fires were caused by an electrical malfunction, foul play, or accident.