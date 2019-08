- DeKalb County wants the community to be involved in the revitalization plans for Memorial Drive.

So Wednesday, county officials invited residents to a design workshop centered around the future for the corridor.

The event started Wednesday afternoon at the Georgia Piedmont Technical College in Clarkston.

The Department of Planning and Sustainability used the meeting to develop ideas from the Memorial Drive makeover based on citizens' feedback.

"The community is able to come out and speak with architects and talk about the design aspect of what they want to see for the next five to 10 years in the corridor," DeKalb County official Larry Washington said. "People are very engaged in the process and that's what you want."

The revitalization planning process is estimated to finish up sometime in November.