- Firefighters battled a blaze at a home in Hall County early Monday morning.

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Celtic Court.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames shooting throughout the 2,500-square-foot home.

Four people were inside the home at the time of the blaze but managed to escape safely.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.