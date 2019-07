- Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Atlanta that sent a teenager to the hospital.

According to officials, multiple shots were fired along Continental Colony Parkway before 3 a.m. Saturday.

Video from the scene shows multiple shell casings on the ground, damage to a bus shelter, and bullet holes in nearby apartments.

So far, police say they don't have any suspects in the case.

The unidentified 19-year-old victim was taken to Grady and is expected to survive his wounds to the groin. Police say he hasn't given any information about the shooting.