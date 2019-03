- Loyalty for Atlanta United went too far and turned violent.

Authorities said an off-duty Atlanta police officer was leaving the Five Stripes match Wednesday night with a friend when a group of men started harassing his friend for wearing a shirt for the opposing team.

Words were exchanged.

Officials said the men threw a beer bottle at the officer, hitting him in the head, and then they hit the officer's friend in the face.

Police said they're now reviewing surveillance footage from the area.