Off-duty officer pulls over to help mother with choking 6-month-old baby Off-duty officer pulls over to help mother with choking 6-month-old baby src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/P%20COBB%20OFFICER%20ASSISTS%20CHILD%2010P%20_00.00.21.16_1565233322017.png_7580459_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422788175-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P COBB OFFICER ASSISTS CHILD 10P _00.00.21.16_1565233322017.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/P%20COBB%20OFFICER%20ASSISTS%20CHILD%2010P%20_00.01.03.14_1565233327827.png_7580463_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422788175-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P COBB OFFICER ASSISTS CHILD 10P _00.01.03.14_1565233327827.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/P%20COBB%20OFFICER%20ASSISTS%20CHILD%2010P%20_00.00.54.23_1565233327110.png_7580462_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422788175-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P COBB OFFICER ASSISTS CHILD 10P _00.00.54.23_1565233327110.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/P%20COBB%20OFFICER%20ASSISTS%20CHILD%2010P%20_00.00.49.25_1565233325148.png_7580461_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422788175-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P COBB OFFICER ASSISTS CHILD 10P _00.00.49.25_1565233325148.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/P%20COBB%20OFFICER%20ASSISTS%20CHILD%2010P%20_00.00.43.09_1565233324318.png_7580460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422788175-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P COBB OFFICER ASSISTS CHILD 10P _00.00.43.09_1565233324318.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/P%20COBB%20OFFICER%20ASSISTS%20CHILD%2010P%20_00.00.17.16_1565233321843.png_7580458_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422788175-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P COBB OFFICER ASSISTS CHILD 10P _00.00.17.16_1565233321843.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/P%20COBB%20OFFICER%20ASSISTS%20CHILD%2010P%20_00.00.13.18_1565233319142.png_7580456_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422788175-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P COBB OFFICER ASSISTS CHILD 10P _00.00.13.18_1565233319142.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/P%20COBB%20OFFICER%20ASSISTS%20CHILD%2010P%20_00.00.08.03_1565233319322.png_7580457_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422788175-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P COBB OFFICER ASSISTS CHILD 10P _00.00.08.03_1565233319322.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-422788175-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/P%20COBB%20OFFICER%20ASSISTS%20CHILD%2010P%20_00.00.21.16_1565233322017.png_7580459_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P COBB OFFICER ASSISTS CHILD 10P _00.00.21.16_1565233322017.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/P%20COBB%20OFFICER%20ASSISTS%20CHILD%2010P%20_00.01.03.14_1565233327827.png_7580463_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P COBB OFFICER ASSISTS CHILD 10P _00.01.03.14_1565233327827.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/P%20COBB%20OFFICER%20ASSISTS%20CHILD%2010P%20_00.00.54.23_1565233327110.png_7580462_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P COBB OFFICER ASSISTS CHILD 10P _00.00.54.23_1565233327110.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/P%20COBB%20OFFICER%20ASSISTS%20CHILD%2010P%20_00.00.49.25_1565233325148.png_7580461_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P COBB OFFICER ASSISTS CHILD 10P _00.00.49.25_1565233325148.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/P%20COBB%20OFFICER%20ASSISTS%20CHILD%2010P%20_00.00.43.09_1565233324318.png_7580460_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P COBB OFFICER ASSISTS CHILD 10P _00.00.43.09_1565233324318.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/P%20COBB%20OFFICER%20ASSISTS%20CHILD%2010P%20_00.00.17.16_1565233321843.png_7580458_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P COBB OFFICER ASSISTS CHILD 10P _00.00.17.16_1565233321843.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img AD Holder --> <div class="portlet-boundary _101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/P%20COBB%20OFFICER%20ASSISTS%20CHILD%2010P%20_00.00.21.16_1565233322017.png_7580459_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P COBB OFFICER ASSISTS CHILD 10P _00.00.21.16_1565233322017.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/P%20COBB%20OFFICER%20ASSISTS%20CHILD%2010P%20_00.01.03.14_1565233327827.png_7580463_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P COBB OFFICER ASSISTS CHILD 10P _00.01.03.14_1565233327827.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/P%20COBB%20OFFICER%20ASSISTS%20CHILD%2010P%20_00.00.54.23_1565233327110.png_7580462_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P COBB OFFICER ASSISTS CHILD 10P _00.00.54.23_1565233327110.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/P%20COBB%20OFFICER%20ASSISTS%20CHILD%2010P%20_00.00.49.25_1565233325148.png_7580461_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P COBB OFFICER ASSISTS CHILD 10P _00.00.49.25_1565233325148.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/P%20COBB%20OFFICER%20ASSISTS%20CHILD%2010P%20_00.00.43.09_1565233324318.png_7580460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P COBB OFFICER ASSISTS CHILD 10P _00.00.43.09_1565233324318.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/P%20COBB%20OFFICER%20ASSISTS%20CHILD%2010P%20_00.00.17.16_1565233321843.png_7580458_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P COBB OFFICER ASSISTS CHILD 10P _00.00.17.16_1565233321843.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/P%20COBB%20OFFICER%20ASSISTS%20CHILD%2010P%20_00.00.13.18_1565233319142.png_7580456_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P COBB OFFICER ASSISTS CHILD 10P _00.00.13.18_1565233319142.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/P%20COBB%20OFFICER%20ASSISTS%20CHILD%2010P%20_00.00.08.03_1565233319322.png_7580457_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P COBB OFFICER ASSISTS CHILD 10P _00.00.08.03_1565233319322.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/off-duty-officer-pulls-over-to-help-mother-with-choking-6-month-old-baby" data-title="Off-duty officer saves choking 6-month-old baby" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/off-duty-officer-pulls-over-to-help-mother-with-choking-6-month-old-baby" addthis:title="Off-duty officer saves choking 6-month-old baby" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> By Laura Neal, FOX 5 News
Posted Aug 07 2019 11:03PM EDT PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) - An off-duty Cobb County police officer saved the day for a mother in need in Paulding County. Kristen Yates said her 6-month-old son was vomiting so much he started to choke on Monday while they were at the intersection of Mt. Tabor Church Road and East Paulding Drive. Yates said she pulled over on the side of the busy road to help her son Maverick when she saw a car swing around out of the corner of her eye.

"He was my angel that day I have four boys and I've never had anything like this happen he was amazing he just swooped in and said 'how can I help you' and it was amazing to have him there," said Yates.

Yates said the officer held the sick and vomit drenched boy as she cleaned up the car seat then the baby. After he said goodbye and drove off, Yates said she didn't even remember to get his name. So, she took to social media. Her post was liked and shared and the officer was located. It was Officer Ryan Cooper. Yates said she thanked him online and he responded saying he was just doing what anyone would do.

The family did take the baby to the doctor and he's doing just fine. More News Stories

Abandoned cemetery found in South Fulton neighborhood
By George Franco, FOX 5 News
Posted Aug 07 2019 11:09PM EDT
Updated Aug 07 2019 11:10PM EDT

People in a South Fulton neighborhood are searching for answers after the recent discovery of what appears to be an abandoned cemetery.

The decaying headstones are located in a vacant lot used as a cut-through from one neighborhood to another. data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/Abandoned_cemetery_found_in_neighborhood_0_7580379_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/Abandoned_cemetery_found_in_neighborhood_0_7580379_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/Abandoned_cemetery_found_in_neighborhood_0_7580379_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/Abandoned_cemetery_found_in_neighborhood_0_7580379_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/Abandoned_cemetery_found_in_neighborhood_0_7580379_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Abandoned cemetery found in neighborhood" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Abandoned cemetery found in South Fulton neighborhood</h4> </div> <div It's a vacant lot with a well-worn path used by many to cut between two neighborhoods with a slice of history in between.

"I see a gravesite right there, there's a grave," said Kathleen Brewer, who has concerns for the unkempt graves. It's a vacant lot with a well-worn path used by many to cut between two neighborhoods with a slice of history in between.</p><p>"I see a gravesite right there, there's a grave," said Kathleen Brewer, who has concerns for the unkempt graves.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/rev-jess-jackson-calls-for-ban-on-assault-weapons-in-wake-of-mass-shootings" title="Rev. Rev. Jesse Jackson calls for ban on assault weapons in wake of mass shootings
By Denise Dillon, FOX 5 News
Posted Aug 07 2019 11:33PM EDT
Updated Aug 08 2019 03:36AM EDT

Rev. Jesse Jackson said assault weapons must be banned. Rev. Jackson said the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio are proof the guns need to go. "We must ban assault weapons. No civilized society can co-exist with these weapons of mass destruction on the commercial market," said Rev. Jackson.

Rev. Jackson and other influential faith-based leaders talked about the mass shootings while attending the Progressive National Baptist Convention meeting in Atlanta. Sandy Springs father mysteriously murdered, family praying for answers
By Alexa Liacko, FOX 5 News
Posted Aug 07 2019 11:48PM EDT
Updated Aug 07 2019 11:56PM EDT

A community is desperate for answers Sandy Springs after a beloved father and generous businessman was mysteriously killed.

"It's unbearably...unmentionably deep to lose someone like him....he was just one of a kind, one of a kind," said a long-time friend and business associate who asked not to be named. class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 11:48PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 11:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A community is desperate for answers Sandy Springs after a beloved father and generous businessman was mysteriously killed.</p><p></p><p>"It's unbearably...unmentionably deep to lose someone like him....he was just one of a kind, one of a kind," said a long-time friend and business associate who asked not to be named.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var href="/news/sandy-springs-father-mysteriously-murdered-family-praying-for-answers"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/P%20BUSINESSMAN%20KILLED%2010P%20_00.00.00.00_1565236581251.png_7580572_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P BUSINESSMAN KILLED 10P _00.00.00.00_1565236581251.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sandy Springs father mysteriously murdered, family praying for answers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/rev-jess-jackson-calls-for-ban-on-assault-weapons-in-wake-of-mass-shootings"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/pnbc3_1565235558663_7580618_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="pnbc3_1565235558663.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rev. Jesse Jackson calls for ban on assault weapons in wake of mass shootings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/abandoned-cemetery-found-in-south-fulton-neighborhood" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/P%20HOMES%20ON%20CEMETERY%2010P%20_00.01.09.19_1565233708310.png_7580549_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/P%20HOMES%20ON%20CEMETERY%2010P%20_00.01.09.19_1565233708310.png_7580549_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/P%20HOMES%20ON%20CEMETERY%2010P%20_00.01.09.19_1565233708310.png_7580549_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/P%20HOMES%20ON%20CEMETERY%2010P%20_00.01.09.19_1565233708310.png_7580549_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/P%20HOMES%20ON%20CEMETERY%2010P%20_00.01.09.19_1565233708310.png_7580549_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Abandoned cemetery found in South Fulton neighborhood</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/off-duty-officer-pulls-over-to-help-mother-with-choking-6-month-old-baby" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/P%20COBB%20OFFICER%20ASSISTS%20CHILD%2010P%20_00.00.21.16_1565233322017.png_7580459_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/P%20COBB%20OFFICER%20ASSISTS%20CHILD%2010P%20_00.00.21.16_1565233322017.png_7580459_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/P%20COBB%20OFFICER%20ASSISTS%20CHILD%2010P%20_00.00.21.16_1565233322017.png_7580459_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/P%20COBB%20OFFICER%20ASSISTS%20CHILD%2010P%20_00.00.21.16_1565233322017.png_7580459_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/P%20COBB%20OFFICER%20ASSISTS%20CHILD%2010P%20_00.00.21.16_1565233322017.png_7580459_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Off-duty officer pulls over to help mother with choking 6-month-old baby</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/community-searches-for-lost-dog-after-mother-s-sudden-death" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/V%20MISSING%20SMYRNA%20DOG%2010P%20_00.00.31.01_1565232644055.png_7580430_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/V%20MISSING%20SMYRNA%20DOG%2010P%20_00.00.31.01_1565232644055.png_7580430_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/V%20MISSING%20SMYRNA%20DOG%2010P%20_00.00.31.01_1565232644055.png_7580430_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/V%20MISSING%20SMYRNA%20DOG%2010P%20_00.00.31.01_1565232644055.png_7580430_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/V%20MISSING%20SMYRNA%20DOG%2010P%20_00.00.31.01_1565232644055.png_7580430_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Community searches for lost dog after mother's sudden death</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/school-attack-threat-19-year-old-arrested" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/School_attack_threat_0_7580431_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/School_attack_threat_0_7580431_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/School_attack_threat_0_7580431_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/School_attack_threat_0_7580431_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/School_attack_threat_0_7580431_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>School attack threat 19-year-old arrested</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa 