- The National Weather Service is reporting that a "violent tornado" has touched down in Jefferson City, Missouri causing possible fatalities and heavy damage overnight.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety tweeted:

In Jefferson City, the state capital, there is extensive damage along Ellis Boulevard near Highway 54. Power lines are down. Traffic is being diverted as @ MSHPTrooperGHQ & local first responders go door-to-door. Consider all power lines live... # MoWx

FOX News reporting that according to the National Weather Service, a "confirmed large and destructive tornado" was observed over Jefferson City, at 11:43 p.m., moving northeast tat 40 mph.

The twister appeared to have traveled through the center part of town, the Jefferson City News-Triburne reported. So far the are reports of injuries, but no fatalities. However, there is widespread damage.

Stay with FOX5 and tune in to Good Day Atlanta for updates on this breaking news story.

(Associated Press & FOX News)