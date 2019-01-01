New Year's fireworks set house on fire

- A New Year's Eve celebration ended in flames at a house in Gwinnett County.

Firefighters responded at 2:45 a.m. to a home on the 1600 block of Summit Glen Circle in unincorporated Loganville.

When they got to the home, they saw heavy smoke and flames spreading through the attic and left side of the house.

The fire was eventually put out, but not before causing extensive damage to the home.

Investigators believe the fire was started after someone tossed used fireworks into a trash can near the side of the house, which caught fire and spread.

The five people inside the home – three residents and two visitors – were able to get out safely. The rEd Cross is now providing assistance to the family.