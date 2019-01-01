Atlanta family welcomes New Year's baby born at 12:01

- A metro Atlanta family welcomed in the new year by welcoming a new family member.

Parents Afsar and Fatema welcomed their baby girl Asiya into the world one minute after midnight at Emory Hospital Midtown.

While they knew their daughter would be born around the near year, both parents say they were so excited to have little Asiya come into the world as people across Atlanta were celebrating 2019.

"We're gonna have a big party," Afsar said. "Everyone is having a party right now, but when the doctors said we're ready to go we're going to celebrate."

Fatema said she was so excited that her daughter was the first baby the hospital delived in the new year.

Little Asiya's parents already have another little girl at home and say she can't wait to meet her new baby sister.