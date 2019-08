- Scooter riders and people who want to see the popular mode of transportation eliminated showed up at Atlanta city hall.

They had one thing in common: all complained about unsafe city streets and sidewalks.

Two months ago, city leaders made the decision to tell riders they could no longer ride on sidewalks. They were told to ride in the street.

Crashes between cars and the tiny scooters have led to serious injuries and four deaths, three of those in Atlanta.

And some proponents of tighter scooter enforcement shared videos of cars striking scooter riders.

The council transportation panel listened to all the comments and promised to hear more at an upcoming town hall meeting on August 26.

The members got behind the mayor's decision to prohibit any new company permits for scooters.

