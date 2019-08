- East Point police release new video in hopes of finding the attacker who robbed, beat, and terrorized a 67-year-old woman.

Police said the woman captured by a doorbell camera along Dorsey Avenue around 3 p.m. on Aug. 7 getting out of a car was the one who attack the victim last week in her home.

The 67-year-old woman reportedly was tied up, had a knife put to her throat, and then took her credit and debit cards. Once the thief left, the 67-year-old was able to free herself and went to a neighbor's house for help.

East Point Police said the 67-year old's debit card was used at a convenience store on McDonough Road in southeast Atlanta. Police have surveillance video of the woman who used the card as well as the car she was driving. It's a blue Chevy Impala 2006-2013 model with some front end damage. Police are hoping someone recognizes the woman in the surveillance photos and video and can help them identify her.

Police are hoping someone recognizes the woman in the surveillance images. Contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

