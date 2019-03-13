< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fnew-traffic-citation-amnesty-program-in-dekalb-county width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story394756410" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="394756410" data-article-version="1.0">New traffic citation amnesty program in DeKalb County</h1> </header> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_394756410_394755471_106418"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_394756410_394755471_106418";this.videosJson='[{"id":"394755471","video":"544452","title":"New%20traffic%20citation%20amnesty%20program","caption":"New%20traffic%20citation%20amnesty%20program","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F03%2F13%2FNew_traffic_citation_amnesty_program_0_6890137_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F03%2F13%2FNew_traffic_citation_amnesty_program_544452_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1647140899%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dea9D50S8SDS8mkR3gOmCdOugYJs","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fnew-traffic-citation-amnesty-program-in-dekalb-county"}},"createDate":"Mar 13 2019 11:08PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_394756410_394755471_106418",video:"544452",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/13/New_traffic_citation_amnesty_program_0_6890137_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"New%2520traffic%2520citation%2520amnesty%2520program",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/03/13/New_traffic_citation_amnesty_program_544452_1800.mp4?Expires=1647140899&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=ea9D50S8SDS8mkR3gOmCdOugYJs",eventLabel:"New%20traffic%20citation%20amnesty%20program-394755471",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fnew-traffic-citation-amnesty-program-in-dekalb-county"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By <a href="mailto:portia.bruner@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/new-traffic-citation-amnesty-program-in-dekalb-county">Portia Bruner</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/new-traffic-citation-amnesty-program-in-dekalb-county">FOX 5 News </a> data-href="https://plus.google.com/share?url="><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> <li class="tumblr more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="tumblr" data-image="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/13/New_traffic_citation_amnesty_program_0_6890137_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=New traffic citation amnesty program in DeKalb County&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/13/New_traffic_citation_amnesty_program_0_6890137_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email more-links addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/new-traffic-citation-amnesty-program-in-dekalb-county" data-title="New traffic citation amnesty program in DeKalb County" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/new-traffic-citation-amnesty-program-in-dekalb-county" addthis:title="New traffic citation amnesty program in DeKalb County"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> <li class="more"><a href="#"><i class="fa fa-ellipsis-h"></i></a></li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-394756410");f.find("li Posted Mar 13 2019 11:14PM EDT
Video Posted Mar 13 2019 11:08PM EDT
Updated Mar 13 2019 11:15PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/13/New_traffic_citation_amnesty_program_0_6890137_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-394756410-394755456" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/13/New_traffic_citation_amnesty_program_0_6890137_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> <figcaption></figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-394756410" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - With his attorney at his side, Khaled Ali walked out of DeKalb County Traffic Court Wednesday evening with a huge sense of relief and even a few extra dollars in his pocket.</p><p>"I was looking at paying $1,500 to $1,600 and I saved at least $500," Ali said standing outside traffic court on Camp Circle.</p><p>Ali took advantage of the county's new traffic citation amnesty program to settle several outstanding tickets that led to the suspension of his driver’s license six years ago.</p><p>"It kind of hurt paying Uber. Now, I can just drive without having to look over my shoulder and watch at my back," he said.</p><p>DeKalb County State Court Judge Shondeana Morris presides over the traffic court. She told FOX 5's Portia Bruner her staff just sent 13,000 amnesty notices to people whose cases are now in "Failure to Appear" or FTA status.</p><p>"During this period, the courts are waiving the $50 FTA fee so that should really make a difference," said Judge Morris, who was appointed by Governor Nathan Deal four years ago.</p><p>Drivers with outstanding tickets dating back to 2010 have until May 17 to take advantage of the program that covers several traffic violations and includes citations dating back to 2010.</p><p>"It gives you an opportunity to clear up and clean up and move forward. A lot of people are affected by this and don't realize it," said Judge Morris.</p><p>The amnesty program does not cover more serious traffic violations like driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, vehicular homicide or injury by vehicle, but most of the common misdemeanor traffic violations are covered.</p><p>For more information, call 404-294-2099. 