- Atlanta police need the public’s help in a deadly shooting case.

Investigators released surveillance video Wednesday in the case.

A white car can be seen in the video driving around before a person runs up and gets in.

Police believe this video is related to a shooting at the BP station on Lakewood Way on July 22.

Officers said someone shot and killed a man as he walked from the gas station to his car.

Police urge anyone with information to come forward.

RELATED: Police: Man shot outside southwest Atlanta gas station