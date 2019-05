- Wednesday is the first day on the job for the new police chief of Forest Park.

Nathaniel Clark was sworn in at a ceremony last night.

Clark has over 33 years of experience in law enforcement.

He told FOX 5 he was excited to get to work and has big plans for the city.

"What we want to do is we want to build strong and lasting partnerships with the community and ensure that our crime is being reduced," Clark said. "We do that through building relationships with our community and thinking outside the box – doing things a little bit different fro m the way we used to."

Clark previously served as chief of police in Fort Smith, Arkansas.