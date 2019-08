- News charges and more arrests were announced Thursday in the death of a man whose body was discovered behind a Peachtree City shopping center earlier this month.

Thomas J. Blandburg Jr., 26, of Jonesboro, was originally charged with reckless conduct for firing a gun at the Woodsmill Apartment Complex, Peachtree City Police said. Thursday, officers announced Blandburg would also face additional charges of murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection to the death of 34-year-old Michael Tolbert, Jr.

Police said Tolbert's body was found on Aug. 3 behind the Wisdom Point shopping center, right behind the apartment complex in a thick brush which separates the apartments from a shopping plaza. Investigators determined Tolbert died from a gunshot wound.

Blandburg is also charged with aggravated assault of shooting an occupied car the same night in the Wynnmeade subdivision where he lives. Police said no one was hit by the gunfire.

Donnell Huggins, 20, and Jose Redden, 24, both of Peachtree City, were also arrested in connection to Tolbert's death. They were booked into the Fayette County Jail on murder (party to the crime), aggravated assault (party to the crime), and false statements, concealment of facts in matters within the jurisdiction of the state.

Warrants have also been issued for Keila Brooks, 43, of Peachtree City, for murder (party to the crime), aggravated assault (party to the crime). Police said she is currently receiving medical treatment, but will be formally arrested once she is discharged.

Police said they also arrested three people who misled police officers or helped to conceal the crime. Barbara Johnson, 57, of Peachtree City, Cassandra Garcia, 28, of Jonesboro, and Wanda Barber, 58, of Peachtree City, were all charged with making false statements and concealment of the facts of a crime.

