- Delta Airlines is teaming up with New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to provide relief to Hurricane Dorian victims.

The Stonecrest congregation has called on the community to donate nonperishable goods for the Bahamas.

In collaboration with Delta, New Birth dispatched its first shipment of supplies to the country on September 13.

The next three scheduled shipments are September 20, 27, and October 4.

Anyone can make a drop-off at the church. It's located at 6400 Woodrow Road in Stonecrest.