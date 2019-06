- Cobb County police announce a new partnership with the ATF on a ballistic database

The partnership is aimed at helping solve crimes across the country.

It's called NIBIN, which stands for National Integrated Ballistic Information Network.

It's their new fingerprinting system for guns.

Officials said they take shell casings from crime scenes and place them in a national database.

They then link those shell casings to a specific gun.

Cobb County police said they've already generated more than a dozen leads.

ATF officials said the technology has generated nearly 99,000 leads.