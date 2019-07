- The producer of one of Netflix's acclaimed dramas has announced that the show will be examining a historic case in Atlanta's history.

Speaking to KCRW's "The Treatment" podcast, "Mindhunter" co-executive producer and "Gone Girl" director David Fincher said that his show about the beginnings of the FBI's criminal psychology will be covering the Atlanta Child Murders.

Between 1979 and 1981, more than 28 people, mostly children, were found dead or declared missing. Wayne Williams was convicted of the murders of two adults and tied to 10 of the murders in court.

Earlier in 2019, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced that she has asked Atlanta Police and other law enforcement agencies to re-examine evidence collected, saying she wanted the families of the victims “know that we have done all we can do to make sure their memories are not forgotten to let the world know in the truest sense that black lives matter.”

On the podcast, Fincher said that he could have probably done three seasons on the case alone.

“It’s a huge and sweeping and tragic story, and we couldn’t do it justice in the background of our nine hours. You know, we had to choose to dramatize – these are the last guys in, and here are the reasons for that. And here they are trying to help out something that has its own momentum and has it's own politics. And certain areas have been entrenched," Fincher said. " It’s a divided battlefield. They’re coming in to throw this federal umbrella over everything to make everyone feel OK about sharing information. And it's really, really tricky to do when you get into multijurisdictional crimes like this.”

The season will also touch on classic cases like the Son of Sam and the Zodiac Killer.

"Mindhunter's" second season will start on Aug. 16 on Netflix.