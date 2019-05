- Members of a Fulton County neighborhood meet with police after a sixth person reported coming into contact with a creeper.

Officers say a man has broken into several homes in the Heritage Park Subdivision and then just stands there and stares at the people inside.

At least one of those times, officials say the man had an accomplice who acted as a lookout.

Police have beefed up patrols in the area.

And law enforcement is urging residents to keep their doors lock and take a second look at any home security video they may have.