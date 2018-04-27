Nationwide outage impacting GA DDS

- If you were planning on stopping by the Department of Driver Services Friday, you may want to hold off.

A nationwide system outage has impacted the Georgia DDS and motor vehicle agencies across the country. The network that connects motor vehicle agencies across the U.S. is down, and that system also links the DDS to verification services.

The Georgia DDS cannot service customers until the outage is repaired.

Officials are asking anyone who needs to go to the DDS to check their website (click here) before heading out the door.

No word yet on when the outage will be repaired.