- The National Play Campaign made a stop in Atlanta on Tuesday.

The Atlanta Braves hosted this year's health and wellness event at SunTrust Park

Major League Baseball and the Taylor Hooton Foundation brought the campaign to the city.

The event included a number of children living with disabilities.

Organizers said they want to promote the importance of children living a healthy and active lifestyle as well as to educate them on the use of steroids.

Organizers said they spoke to the children about ways they can stay healthy and avoid obesity.