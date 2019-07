- Wednesday was the inaugural 710 Georgia Compassion Day, a day meant to change the negative stigma surrounding medical marijuana.

July 10 is actually National Oil Day, but officials with the Southeast Cannabis Symposium Series said they want to make the day more about tolerance and understanding for those who use cannabis oil for medical reasons.

Several speakers including state lawmakers spoke in support of medical marijuana as part of an event held at the State Capitol Wednesday morning.

Organizers said they want to expand the dialogue about cannabis and educate people on the medical benefits of using low THC oil products.