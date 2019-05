- It's time to celebrate a summertime grilling favorite.

Tuesday is National Hamburger Day!

If you're all grilled out from the long Memorial Day weekend, you may want a restaurant to do the work for you.

In a survey of over 1,000 people by offers.com, nearly 30 percent of people say Five Guys is their favorite burger

Tied for second place is Wendy's and In-and-Out Burger with 17 percent.

Third place is McDonald's with 15 percent.