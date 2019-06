- Deputies describe it as one of their largest heroin busts ever. Three people were booked into the Cherokee County Jail following the bust.

Cherokee County deputies said they found the huge heroin stash while serving a search warrant.

According to narcotics agents, the house served as a heroin processing facility.

Agents immediately called in hazardous material crews to assist in the drug raid.

They said they also found meth and guns.

All three are charged with possession of and manufacturing heroin and possession of a firearm.