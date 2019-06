- Investigators in Paulding County have released new information in an early morning shooting.

Paulding County deputies said Stephanie Little shot Donald Little at an apartment complex on Log Cabin Drive in Paulding County just after midnight Thursday. Paulding County Sheriff’s deputies said a 12-year-old boy who lives at the home called 911.

Donald Little was taken to an area hospital He reportedly was in stable condition Friday.

Stephanie Little was charged with aggravated assault.

Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

RELATED: Woman accused of shooting man at Paulding County apartment