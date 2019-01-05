NAACP supporting Florida teen accused of cheating on SAT

- How could improving your SAT score ever be a bad thing?

Well, you just have to ask Florida high school student Kamilah Campbell.

Campbell says she's being punished by the College Board for bringing up her SAT score 330 points from the first time she took the test.

The College Board flagged her score and won't validate the results while it investigates.

But Campbell insists she didn't cheat, saying after she took the test the first time she hit the books hard. And she says the hard work paid off.

Campbell's attorney Benjamin Crump says the College Board has failed her.

"This test is arbitrary and, not only in the questions but also whether they're gonna accept the scores or not, and they're not going to offer you any explanation," Crump said. "They're gonna tell you, 'You need to come back and prove it to us. Just take the test again.'"

Campbell has the support of the NCAAP, which says the College Board needs to either provide evidence of foul play or certify her results.

The College Board has offered to let Campbell take the test again, but she says she shouldn't have to.

And she says this hold up has already jeopardized her chances of getting into her college choice, Florida State University, because her scores were due last week.