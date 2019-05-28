< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. MUST Ministries' SOS begins MARIETTA, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - The summer months can be a challenge for families who rely on free and reduced lunches that come throughout the school year. That's why volunteers with must ministries are eager to jump-start the annual Save Our Sandwiches lunch campaign. Organizers said the gratitude of children in need keeps them motivated to keep packing.</p> <p>That's the look that makes all the effort worth it for must ministry volunteers who pack thousands of lunches every summer weekday.</p> <p>Tuesday's event kickoff marks 24 years of MUST Ministries making free lunches available to children in need.</p> <p>Ann Stoskoph coordinates the lunch packing efforts at First Presbyterian Church of Marietta--one of the many sites across metro Atlanta that help stock the Save Our Sandwiches campaign.</p> <p>Tuesday, volunteers delivered lunches packed at First Presbyterian to children just a few miles away in mobile home communities along Atlanta Road.</p> <p>As the need to help families grows each year, so does the commitment from volunteers who just want to make a dent in the fight against hunger among our youngest Georgians.</p> <p>Last summer, MUST Ministries gave away 275,000 lunches.</p> <p>Organizers expect the demand to grow this summer and said donations of snacks, water, juice boxes, and other items help stock the bagged lunches.</p> <p>To donate, you can visit <a href="http://MUSTMinistries.org" target="_blank">MUSTMinistries.org</a> or email <a href="mailto:SummerLunch@MUSTMinistries.org?subject=We%20saw%20a%20story%20on%20FOX%205%20Atlanta%20and%20wanted%20to%20help...">SummerLunch@MUSTMinistries.org</a>.</p> <p>Reighard says that they will not need volunteers to make sandwiches, but they can still accept donations of juice boxes, crackers, pretzels, fruit cups and other snacks for the program.</p> <p>MUST's summer lunch program is a 23-year tradition that serves several counties in Georgia.</p> <p>FOX 5 Atlanta has partnered with MUST Ministries on the summer lunch program for a number of years.</p> <p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/must-ministries-sends-out-sos-to-help-feed-children-this-summer"><strong>RELATED: MUST Ministries sends out SOS to help feed children this summer</strong></a></p> </div> 