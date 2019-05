- The summer months can be a challenge for families who rely on free and reduced lunches that come throughout the school year. That's why volunteers with must ministries are eager to jump-start the annual Save Our Sandwiches lunch campaign. Organizers said the gratitude of children in need keeps them motivated to keep packing.

That's the look that makes all the effort worth it for must ministry volunteers who pack thousands of lunches every summer weekday.

Tuesday's event kickoff marks 24 years of MUST Ministries making free lunches available to children in need.

Ann Stoskoph coordinates the lunch packing efforts at First Presbyterian Church of Marietta--one of the many sites across metro Atlanta that help stock the Save Our Sandwiches campaign.

Tuesday, volunteers delivered lunches packed at First Presbyterian to children just a few miles away in mobile home communities along Atlanta Road.

As the need to help families grows each year, so does the commitment from volunteers who just want to make a dent in the fight against hunger among our youngest Georgians.

Last summer, MUST Ministries gave away 275,000 lunches.

Organizers expect the demand to grow this summer and said donations of snacks, water, juice boxes, and other items help stock the bagged lunches.

To donate, you can visit MUSTMinistries.org or email SummerLunch@MUSTMinistries.org.

Reighard says that they will not need volunteers to make sandwiches, but they can still accept donations of juice boxes, crackers, pretzels, fruit cups and other snacks for the program.

MUST's summer lunch program is a 23-year tradition that serves several counties in Georgia.

FOX 5 Atlanta has partnered with MUST Ministries on the summer lunch program for a number of years.

