- Police in Atlanta are hunting for a killer and the victim’s family wants answers about what happened.

Police found Derrick Dawson's body outside a Citgo gas station 3600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive early Monday morning. He'd been shot in the side.

Atlanta investigators released a surveillance photo of a man they said is a suspect in the deadly shooting. They have now secured a warrant in the deadly robbery.

“That was just like another dad to me. That was my favorite uncle. It's just devastating,” said Demetria Stroud, the victim's niece.

The Dawson family is at a real loss after their brother, uncle, and father was shot and killed in a robbery. Dawson was 42 years old, a former manager at a fast food restaurant, and a father to 11 children with whom he would always spend time.

“I don't understand why he tried to rob him when my uncle was a free spirit, he would have given them anything he had,” said Stroud.

“I am hurt. I'm hurt. My brother was a good man,” said Crystal Steward, the victim's sister.

Police said Dawson was not armed. His family said he often spent time playing the slot machine at the store. They believe the shooter watched him and confronted him demanding money when he came out.

No matter how the killing happened, Dawson's family said his 11 children will suffer the most.

“He always told them. It wasn't about the money. It was about me being there. The love,” said Sentra Harris, the victim's sister.

And as for the suspect, police have identified him, but he is on the run.

“I just want him to be caught,” said Denetra Stroud. “You took an uncle, a father, a brother. You broke us, you really broke us.”