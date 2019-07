- The mugshots of the five additional people arrested in connection to the investigation into the shooting death of a Hall County Deputy Nicolas Blane Dixon were released Thursday.

Jiovanny Castillo, 17, Antony Macias, 18, Adrian Gonzalez Verduzco, 18, Rodolfo Rodriguez Puentes, 17 and Jorge Rodriguez, 19, all of Gainesville, were charged with tampering with evidence and hindering apprehension of a criminal Wednesday.

Hector Garcia-Solis, Brayan Omar Cruz, London Clements, and Eric Edgardo Velazquez, all 17, were arrested all within 24-hours of the shooting death of Deputy Nicolas Blane Dixon. All four were charged with felony murder. They were riding the car the deputy tried to stop along Jesse Jewell Parkway on the evening of July 7. The driver, Garcia-Solis, eventually crashed near Center Avenue and ran from the scene.

Deputy Dixon and another deputy caught up with Garcia-Solis about a block away. Investigators said Garcia-Solis opened fire on Deputy Dixon, striking him just below his ballistic vest. Investigators said the other deputy returned fire, striking Garcia-Solis multiple times. Deputy Dixon was rushed by patrol car to Northeast Georgia Medical but was later pronounced dead.

Investigators said they had been looking for the teens in connection to a burglary at the Double Deuce Pawn Store a day before the deadly encounter with deputies. Investigators said they can link the teens to at least six burglaries, two thefts by taking motor vehicles, and three entering auto cases, with Garcia-Solis and Velazquez facing additional charges stemming from those cases.

Deputies recovered 25 of the 27 stolen firearms as well as a large cache of ammunition and two crossbows during Wednesday's arrest.

Macias, Verduzco, Puentes, and Rodriguez were additionally charged with theft by receiving stolen property. Solis and Velazquez were charged in relation to the burglaries, theft of motor vehicles and entering autos.