e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Movie-goer robbed outside Phipps Plaza Movie-goer robbed outside Phipps Plaza </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409105406.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409105406");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409105406-409108461"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/26/AMC_PhippsPlaza_052619_1558919727582_7314970_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/26/AMC_PhippsPlaza_052619_1558919727582_7314970_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/26/AMC_PhippsPlaza_052619_1558919727582_7314970_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/26/AMC_PhippsPlaza_052619_1558919727582_7314970_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/26/AMC_PhippsPlaza_052619_1558919727582_7314970_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409105406-409108461" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/26/AMC_PhippsPlaza_052619_1558919727582_7314970_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/26/AMC_PhippsPlaza_052619_1558919727582_7314970_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/26/AMC_PhippsPlaza_052619_1558919727582_7314970_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/26/AMC_PhippsPlaza_052619_1558919727582_7314970_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/26/AMC_PhippsPlaza_052619_1558919727582_7314970_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:jaclyn.schultz@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/movie-goer-robbed-outside-phipps-plaza">Jaclyn Schultz</a>, <a By Jaclyn Schultz, FOX 5 News
Posted May 26 2019 08:24PM EDT
Updated May 26 2019 10:08PM EDT "I never hear of a lot of gun violence. It was shocking for me," the victim said, having worked at the mall for nine years. He said he never heard of an incident like this at the high-end mall.</p> <p>The victim said a tan vehicle drove up to him as he exited out of the top of the parking structure off Lenox Road, and a gunman got out and demanded his backpack. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404973" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/police-shut-down-atlanta-caribbean-carnival" title="Police shut down Atlanta Caribbean Carnival" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/26/Caribbean%20Festival%20Shutdown2%20_OP_1_CP__1558914137033.jpg_7314855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/26/Caribbean%20Festival%20Shutdown2%20_OP_1_CP__1558914137033.jpg_7314855_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/26/Caribbean%20Festival%20Shutdown2%20_OP_1_CP__1558914137033.jpg_7314855_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/26/Caribbean%20Festival%20Shutdown2%20_OP_1_CP__1558914137033.jpg_7314855_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/26/Caribbean%20Festival%20Shutdown2%20_OP_1_CP__1558914137033.jpg_7314855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police shut down Atlanta Caribbean Carnival</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 07:27PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 26 2019 08:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An annual event in Atlanta was shut down Sunday after police said organizers violated their permit. Atlanta Police Department spokesperson, Sgt. John Chafee told FOX 5, officers started closing down the event around 5 p.m. because off-duty officers that were hired as security for the event, were not paid. </p><p>Organizers secured a permit and originally said they would have 20 off-duty officers on site for security. The permit was approved and the number of off-duty officers to be hired reduced to 10, which the Atlanta Parks Department approved.</p><p>On Sunday, the number off-duty officers reduced again, this time to 2 or 3. Organizers were also unable to pay the officers.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-man-shoots-at-firefighters-tries-to-escape-in-underwear" title="Police: Man shoots at firefighters, tries to escape in underwear" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/26/Firefighters_shot_at_while_responding_to_0_7314165_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/26/Firefighters_shot_at_while_responding_to_0_7314165_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/26/Firefighters_shot_at_while_responding_to_0_7314165_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/26/Firefighters_shot_at_while_responding_to_0_7314165_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/26/Firefighters_shot_at_while_responding_to_0_7314165_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Firefighters shot at while responding to fire" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Man shoots at firefighters, tries to escape in underwear</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Alexa Liacko</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 08:09AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 26 2019 08:28AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>DeKalb County Police arrested a man Saturday night who they say shot at firefighters responding to a fire.</p><p>Firefighters got 911 calls from concerned neighbors who reported smoke coming from the second story of an apartment at the Covington Glenn Apartments in Decatur.</p><p>When crews arrived, they approached the unit with smoke coming from it, and officials said that's when shots started flying.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/record-heat-to-continue-through-tuesday" title="Record Heat To Continue Through Tuesday" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/26/JF%20TEMP%20TREND_1558914494792.png_7314856_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/26/JF%20TEMP%20TREND_1558914494792.png_7314856_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/26/JF%20TEMP%20TREND_1558914494792.png_7314856_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/26/JF%20TEMP%20TREND_1558914494792.png_7314856_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/26/JF%20TEMP%20TREND_1558914494792.png_7314856_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Record Heat To Continue Through Tuesday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Hill</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 Storm Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 07:54PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 26 2019 11:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Record high temperatures will continue through Tuesday after records fell this weekend. The reocrd high on Saturday was broken when the mercury hit 94 breaking the old mark of 93 set back in 1960. On Sunday the record high of 94 set back in 1936 was broken as well when the official temperature hit 95. The record high of 95 on Monday, and 94 on Tuesday will likely be in jeopardy.</p><p>Temperatures will begin to moderate by the end the week, and with the chance of t-showers entering the forecast lookm for highs in the upper 80's by next weekend.</p><p>-----</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/attorneys-generals-call-on-devos-to-cancel-veterans-student-loan-debts"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/26/V%20DEVOS%20VETERAN%20STUDENT%20LOANS_00.00.00.11_1558876507974.png_7314309_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V DEVOS VETERAN STUDENT LOANS_00.00.00.11_1558876507974.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Attorneys generals call on DeVos to cancel veterans' student loan debts</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/officials-man-drowns-in-lake-lanier-after-jet-ski-flips"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/10/19/V%20BODY%20FOUND%20IN%20LAKE%20LANIER%206P_00.00.00.04_1539990060114.png_6239911_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V BODY FOUND IN LAKE LANIER 6P_00.00.00.04_1539990060114.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Officials: Man drowns in Lake Lanier after jet ski flips</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-man-shoots-at-firefighters-tries-to-escape-in-underwear"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/26/S%20COVINGTON%20GLENN%20APTS%20SHOTS%20FIRED_00.00.06.10_1558873724369.png_7314277_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="S COVINGTON GLENN APTS SHOTS FIRED_00.00.06.10_1558873724369.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Man shoots at firefighters, tries to escape in underwear</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-voice-of-the-auburn-tigers-wife-killed-in-car-accident"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/26/Getty_Auburn_052619_1558873067816_7314169_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images" title="607661478_1558873067816"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Voice of the Auburn Tigers,' wife killed in car accident</h3> </a> </li> </ul> 