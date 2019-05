- Police are on the hunt for a gunman after a man reported he was robbed outside Phipps Plaza after watching a movie.

The ordeal happened late Thursday night around 11 p.m., right before the start of the busy Memorial Day weekend for movie theaters and shopping centers.

"A gun pointed at you-- that was the only warning that I had," said victim Artelle Peters, who wants to warn others to be on the lookout. "I never hear of a lot of gun violence. It was shocking for me," the victim said, having worked at the mall for nine years. He said he never heard of an incident like this at the high-end mall.

The victim said a tan vehicle drove up to him as he exited out of the top of the parking structure off Lenox Road, and a gunman got out and demanded his backpack. The suspect drove off towards GA 400, police said.

No word if the suspect is connected to any other crimes in the area.