- A Lawrenceville motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Gwinnett County, authorities said Friday.

The crash happened about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Duluth Highway and Lakes Parkway near Lawrenceville, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Devaughn Jones, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Samantha Dickson, 33, of Lawrenceville was making a left-hand turn when she collided with Jones’s motorcycle.

According to the police report, Jones was wearing a helmet. The crash remains under investigation.