- A months-long investigation into a drug operation in Lumpkin County ends in the arrest of a mother and her adult son.

Authorities took 38-year-old Kelly Ann Haas and her 20-year-old son, Abdrew Jonathon Evans into custody last Thursday.

Haas is charged with selling and possessing methamphetamine, and possession of Xanax while Evans faces the same methamphetamine charges, as well as firearm charges.

Both are now behind bars in Lumpkin County.