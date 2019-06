- Judy Lowe Hudson is struggling to understand how her 29-year-old son, Gregory Dean Lowe, Junior, ended up dead in the parking lot of Union City gas station Tuesday.

"We have to stop this vigilante violence between black men. Still time to. I would like for someone just to come forward and take the initiative to speak of the truth so that we can have some closure and some answers," Lowe's mother told FOX 5’s Portia Bruner Wednesday.

The heartbroken mother is praying someone will tell Union City police what happened in the moments before the Atlanta musician was shot several times at an Oakley Road apartment complex.

"I am still struggling to wrap my mind around this. He didn't deserve this. He had a promising future as a musician. He loved music and he loved people. That should not have happened," Mrs. Hudson said as she stood just a few yards from the spot where her son died from several gunshot wounds.

Authorities said Lowe was one of two men shot at Ashford Oaks Complex shortly after noon. Somehow, Lowe ended up in a pick-up truck at the Texaco gas station less than a mile away on Flat Shoals Road. The owner of the store shared surveillance video of the moment that truck pulled up to a pump and sat there for a while as a man came to help. The truck pulls out of the spot then stops. Lowe's mother said she doesn't know why her son, who lives in Atlanta, was in this community.

Investigators have not released information about the other victim other than to say he still alive, but it's still not clear who fired the shots that left the father of a 5-year-old girl dead and a mother with a gaping hole in her heart.

"We will move forward with the power of God. We will move forward for Dean. They may have taken out his physical light, but nothing will take out Dean's spiritual light," said his mother as she stood with Dean's brother and cousin at her side.

