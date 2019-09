- A northwest Atlanta family is devastated after a driver hit and killed their son.

Atlanta police said 14-year-old Jermaine "JJ" Wallace was struck by a white Camaro on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway Friday morning about 8:10 a.m.

His mother rushed to the scene to find her son in critical condition laying in the street.

Paramedics rushed the Douglas High freshman to Grady Memorial Hospital, but he did not survive.

Dorothy Porter, who is a mother of four fought back tears as she talked to FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor about the unexpected loss.

"My son was the life of this house. My son was everywhere. Everybody loved Jermaine Jr. Everybody. My son was an honor roll student. He never missed school," Ms. Porter recalled.

Atlanta Police was patrolling Donald Lee Hollowell for speeders Monday. Investigators plan to reconstruct the accident to determine if speed or distractive driving played a role. There were no crosswalk in the area where Jermaine and several other students crossed the street and some said that is a problem.

"There is nowhere for a child to properly cross the street. We have no crosswalks, no caution lights we barely have stop signs. So, the child was fighting for his life, Said Area resident Sonji Pointer

Pointer said that needs to change.

Meanwhile, Jermaine's mother wants the female driver who hit her son criminally charged. Police said the driver remained on the scene.

Atlanta police plan to reconstruct the accident and have not determined whether charges will be filed.

Wallace's mother said she had no life insurance for her son and has started a GoFundMe account to bury him.

