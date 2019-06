- A New Jersey woman, whose son was struck and killed by a hit and run driver in Buckhead in May, made an emotional appeal for her son's killer to come forward Wednesday.

Martha Bowden traveled to Atlanta to join police investigators for a news conference. Someone struck 31-year-old Robert Bowden on May 13, along Roswell Road near Ivy Chase Way in Buckhead just after midnight.

Martha Bowden told reporters, "This is every mother's worst nightmare. I haven't slept in a month. I'm thinking perhaps maybe you haven't either."

She urged the hit-and-run driver who killed her son to come forward saying, "My husband and I are crushed and shattered. I would not wish this on anyone and I pray for this person and their family.

APD Detective James White released surveillance video of the vehicle they believe struck the New Jersey native.

"The frame of which appears to be a Jeep Wrangler or similar type of vehicle. We are asking anyone with information on the driver of the vehicle to come forward with information."

Bowdon had only lived in Atlanta a few years and was pursuing an acting career when he was killed. His mom said he was a natural born leader, enjoyed helping others, and volunteered to feed the homeless. Robert was the Bowdons' only child. They last spoke with him on Mother's Day, just hours before his death.

"His last words to me were, 'I love you and Happy Mother's Day!'"