- A Scottish woman became the butt of her own joke after getting stuck in a toy car.

Zoe Archibald put her cousin's car over her head as a joke.

But what started out as child's play became frustrating for her when the 34-year-old ended up being trapped in the little car for over an hour.

"I am really stuck," Archibald shouted in a video recorded by her family.

Her family members found it funny as she shouted for help.

Eventually, her dad was able to set her free using a butter knife.