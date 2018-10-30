Woman claims costume vampire fangs got stuck on her own teeth

An Alabama woman's Halloween fun turns into a nightmare and a terrifying trip to the dentist.

She dressed up as a vampire but it all got a little too real when she couldn't remove her fangs.

Anna Tew says she used the glue that came with the teeth and when they started to feel tight, she tried to take them out but they were stuck.

After several hours of trying to pull them herself and excruciating pain, she says she tracked down an emergency dentist, who finally pried them off.

As far as her plans for Halloween Day, Tew says she will not be using fake teeth for her costume.