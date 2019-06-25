< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Have anemia? Now there's an app for that! e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story414606962" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 Tributes to Michael Jackson flow on 10th death anniversary
Posted Jun 25 2019 09:42AM EDT
Updated Jun 25 2019 09:52AM EDT data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/michael%20jackson_1561470197860.jpg_7441270_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/michael%20jackson_1561470197860.jpg_7441270_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/michael%20jackson_1561470197860.jpg_7441270_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/michael%20jackson_1561470197860.jpg_7441270_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414606962-414606973" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/michael%20jackson_1561470197860.jpg_7441270_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/michael%20jackson_1561470197860.jpg_7441270_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/michael%20jackson_1561470197860.jpg_7441270_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/michael%20jackson_1561470197860.jpg_7441270_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/michael%20jackson_1561470197860.jpg_7441270_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 09:42AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 09:52AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414606962" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LOS ANGELES (AP)</strong> - Michael Jackson's estate paid tribute to his artistry and charity Tuesday as fans make final preparations for gatherings to celebrate his memory on the 10th anniversary of the King of Pop's death.</p><p>"Ten years ago today, the world lost a gifted artist and extraordinary humanitarian," the Jackson estate said in a statement to The Associated Press. "A decade later, Michael Jackson is still with us, his influence embedded in dance, fashion, art and music of the moment. He is more important than ever."</p><p>The estate has doggedly worked to protect and enhance Jackson's legacy, a task made more challenging this year when two men accused Jackson of molesting them as boys in the HBO documentary "Leaving Neverland," sparking new scrutiny of years-old claims that Jackson preyed on children. Jackson was acquitted of abuse allegations in 2005 and always vehemently denied such allegations, and the estate and his family angrily refuted the men's claims when the documentary was released in March, noting the men had at one time been among Jackson's biggest defenders and one testified on his behalf at his criminal trial.</p><p>The estate is using the anniversary of Jackson's death to celebrate and accentuate Jackson's vast humanitarian work. It called on fans to honor Jackson's memory by engaging in charitable acts "whether it's planting a tree, volunteering at a shelter, cleaning up a public space or helping someone who is lost find their way. ... This is how we honor Michael," the statement read.</p><p>Fans plan to gather at Jackson's last home in the Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, where the singer received a fatal dose of the anesthetic propofol on the afternoon of June 25, 2019 from his doctor. Jackson was declared dead at a hospital at age 50.</p><p>They also plan a vigil at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California, where Jackson was laid to rest two months later.</p><p>Some planned to gather around Jackson's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. One group of fans planned a Hollywood rally Tuesday to declare his innocence of molestation allegations.</p><p>Co-executors John Branca and John McClain, both major figures in Jackson's career when he was alive, have taken his badly debt-ridden estate and grossed over $1.3 billion through various Jackson-related projects in the past decade, including the film "This Is It," a pair of Cirque du Soleil shows and the sale of Jackson assets that included The Beatles catalog.</p><p>Jackson left everything to his mother, his children and charity in his will.</p><p>The singer's father, Joe, died last year and is buried in the same cemetery as his son, but Michael's 89-year-old mother, five brothers, three sisters and three kids remain alive and well 10 years later .</p><p>The death of Jackson was a massive cultural phenomenon, bringing an outpouring of public affection and revival of his songs and largely erasing the taint that remained after his criminal trial, despite his acquittal.</p><p>It More Most Popular Stories data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/brother%20and%20and%20sister%20for%20web_1561462444413.png_7441066_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/brother%20and%20and%20sister%20for%20web_1561462444413.png_7441066_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/brother%20and%20and%20sister%20for%20web_1561462444413.png_7441066_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/brother%20and%20and%20sister%20for%20web_1561462444413.png_7441066_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/brother%20and%20and%20sister%20for%20web_1561462444413.png_7441066_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Aundrea and Matthew Smith" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Photo of brother hugging his little sister after pre-school graduation goes viral
Posted Jun 25 2019 07:48AM EDT
Updated Jun 25 2019 09:17AM EDT
A heartwarming photo of a boy hugging his little sister after her pre-school graduation has gone viral. 
Aundrea and Matthew Smith posted the adorable photo to Instagram showing their son embracing his little sister after the ceremony on Friday. Woman searching for couple after capturing beam of light shining down during engagement photo shoot
By Amy Lieu
Posted Jun 24 2019 08:44PM EDT
Updated Jun 24 2019 10:42PM EDT
A woman who captured a magical moment between a couple while they were taking engagement photos in Yosemite National Park is now hoping to give the picture to them. 
Faith Taylor tweeted the photo on Saturday, which showed a ray of light from the sky beaming on the couple. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
They're back! Little Debbie Christmas in July Tree Cakes available at Wal-Mart
Posted Jun 24 2019 08:26PM EDT
Updated Jun 24 2019 10:41PM EDT
Wal-Mart is celebrating Christmas in July with a limited-time run on a favorite holiday treat.
Customers can indulge in Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes.
The snack cakes are normally available during the holiday season, but are making a celebratory comeback at Walmart exclusively. Have anemia? Police: Women sexually assaulted, possibly drugged 