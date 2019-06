- Tuesday is National Splurge Day. The day is a fun, feel-good holiday that was created for you to do something special for yourself.

Take the time to pull away from that everyday busyness and stress of life to treat yourself.

Perhaps that splurge is extra whipped cream on your latte or an afternoon at the spa.

Maybe you want to book the vacation you have been dreaming about taking.

Whatever it is, Tuesday is the day for it.