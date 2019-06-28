Women who are early risers may be at a lower risk of developing breast cancer than those who are night owls, new research found.

In 2007, the International Agency for Research on Cancer classified shift work or work that disrupts a person’s natural circadian rhythm as a probable human carcinogen , and a team of researchers in the U.K. was curious if sleep traits — specifically chronotype (morning or evening preference), sleep duration, and insomnia — had a similar effect. Their research was published in the BMJ Wednesday.

The study found strong evidence that having a preference for mornings has a protective effect against breast cancer risk and suggestive evidence that sleeping longer hours can have an adverse effect on breast cancer risk.