Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, and Lana Del Ray teamed up for the theme song.
The movie hits theaters in November.
Posted Jun 28 2019 10:34AM EDT
Updated Jun 28 2019 10:38AM EDT
Chris Brown has released his ninth studio album.
Brown began teasing his album back in 2017 after the release of his 45-track album Heartbreak on a Full Moon.
Since then, the entertainer has dropped a number of tracks off the star-studded album with features from Justin Beiber, Ink, Nicki Minaj, Drake, and many more.
Posted Jun 27 2019 09:42PM EDT
Updated Jun 28 2019 06:27AM EDT
Women who are early risers may be at a lower risk of developing breast cancer than those who are night owls, new research found.
In 2007, the International Agency for Research on Cancer classified shift work or work that disrupts a person’s natural circadian rhythm as a probable human carcinogen , and a team of researchers in the U.K. was curious if sleep traits — specifically chronotype (morning or evening preference), sleep duration, and insomnia — had a similar effect. Their research was published in the BMJ Wednesday.
The study found strong evidence that having a preference for mornings has a protective effect against breast cancer risk and suggestive evidence that sleeping longer hours can have an adverse effect on breast cancer risk.
Posted Jun 27 2019 05:32PM EDT
Updated Jun 27 2019 06:58PM EDT
More than 1,000 people have offered to adopt a newborn girl who was found wrapped in a plastic bag in a wooded area in Georgia.
“Baby India,” as she has been named by nurses from a list of names for abandoned babies, was left in a tied-up bag near a rural road in Forsyth County. A neighbor nearby called authorities on June 6 and said he and his children heard a baby crying.
