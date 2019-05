- A Cedartown little boy is walking a little easier thanks to the help of some employees of an area Home Depot. The group of workers came to the rescue of two year Logan Moore and his mom and dad when the family’s insurance wouldn’t pay for a much-needed walker.

Logan had a big smile and a medical condition known as hypotonia which affects his muscle tone and stability.

“So that’s one reason why he wears these AFO’s to help him be a little more stable,” said his Mother Christian Moore as she pointed to braces on his feet known as AFO’s, ankle-foot orthosis.

Logan also needs a walker which is why his mom and dad came to the Cedartown Home Depot last Friday with plans for a PVC pipe walker when insurance wouldn’t cover the $600 cost of a new one.

RELATED: Home Depot employees build walker for boy with hypotonia

They spoke to Cathy Ennsley at the service desk who immediately understood.

“I do have a special needs daughter, everybody involved with it has a medically needy child,” said Ennsley.

Cathy gathered co-worker Jeffrey Anderson and manager Joe Ritchie who met the Moore’s at the plumbing aisle for supplies after reviewing the families YouTube video dimensions for the PVC pipe walker.

“I figured out we had everything thing we needed I told them to go get ice cream and come back in an hour and we’d have it built for them and they were kind of blown away,” said Joe Ritchie.

When they came back the completed walker, decorated in orange, with wheels and with Logan’s name on it was theirs, free of charge.

“We were just shocked that they would do that for us...because you don’t see a lot of that generosity these days,” said Christian Moore.

Now, the walker is a daily part of improving life for Logan and his family after a few of the Home Depot employees decided to put their hearts into their work.

“Logan really needed it. He’s been trying to walk a lot more with that thing and we’re really thankful,” said Justin Moore, Logan’s father.

“We just put it together and it was our knowledge of helping somebody in the community.

It makes our hearts happy,” said Cathy Ennsley.

The employees and parents of Logan told FOX 5 News they have been surprised by the incredibly positive response on social media from across the county.