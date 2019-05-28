< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. By George Franco, FOX 5 News
Posted May 28 2019 11:28PM EDT
Video Posted May 28 2019 10:51PM EDT CEDARTOWN, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - A Cedartown little boy is walking a little easier thanks to the help of some employees of an area Home Depot. The group of workers came to the rescue of two year Logan Moore and his mom and dad when the family’s insurance wouldn’t pay for a much-needed walker.</p> <p>Logan had a big smile and a medical condition known as hypotonia which affects his muscle tone and stability.</p> <p>“So that’s one reason why he wears these AFO’s to help him be a little more stable,” said his Mother Christian Moore as she pointed to braces on his feet known as AFO’s, ankle-foot orthosis.</p> <p>Logan also needs a walker which is why his mom and dad came to the Cedartown Home Depot last Friday with plans for a PVC pipe walker when insurance wouldn’t cover the $600 cost of a new one.</p> <p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/home-depot-employees-build-walker-for-boy-with-hypotonia"><strong>RELATED: Home Depot employees build walker for boy with hypotonia</strong></a></p> <p>They spoke to Cathy Ennsley at the service desk who immediately understood.</p> <p>“I do have a special needs daughter, everybody involved with it has a medically needy child,” said Ennsley.</p> <p>Cathy gathered co-worker Jeffrey Anderson and manager Joe Ritchie who met the Moore’s at the plumbing aisle for supplies after reviewing the families YouTube video dimensions for the PVC pipe walker.</p> <p>“I figured out we had everything thing we needed I told them to go get ice cream and come back in an hour and we’d have it built for them and they were kind of blown away,” said Joe Ritchie.</p> <p>When they came back the completed walker, decorated in orange, with wheels and with Logan’s name on it was theirs, free of charge.</p> <p>“We were just shocked that they would do that for us...because you don’t see a lot of that generosity these days,” said Christian Moore.</p> <p>Now, the walker is a daily part of improving life for Logan and his family after a few of the Home Depot employees decided to put their hearts into their work.</p> <p>“Logan really needed it. More Most Popular Stories data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Braves_visit_Children_s_Healthcare_of_At_0_7321559_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Braves_visit_Children_s_Healthcare_of_At_0_7321559_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Braves_visit_Children_s_Healthcare_of_At_0_7321559_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Braves_visit_Children_s_Healthcare_of_At_0_7321559_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Braves_visit_Children_s_Healthcare_of_At_0_7321559_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Braves visit Children's Healthcare of Atlanta" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Braves visits patients at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Cody Chaffins</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 11:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Before the Atlanta Braves headed to SunTrust Park to battle the Washington Nationals, they helped out some of Georgia’s youngest folks going through their own battles.</p><p>The Braves visited Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston on Tuesday.</p><p>Players such as pitchers Touki Toussaint and Sean Newcomb, along with rookie Austin Riley made the trip.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/must-ministries-sos-begins" title="MUST Ministries' SOS begins" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/SOS_program_kicks_off_0_7321438_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/SOS_program_kicks_off_0_7321438_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/SOS_program_kicks_off_0_7321438_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/SOS_program_kicks_off_0_7321438_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/SOS_program_kicks_off_0_7321438_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="SOS program kicks off" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>MUST Ministries' By FOX 5 News
Posted May 28 2019 09:41PM EDT
Updated May 28 2019 11:12PM EDT That's why volunteers with must ministries are eager to jump-start the annual Save Our Sandwiches lunch campaign. Organizers said the gratitude of children in need keeps them motivated to keep packing.</p><p>That's the look that makes all the effort worth it for must ministry volunteers who pack thousands of lunches every summer weekday.</p><p>Tuesday's event kickoff marks 24 years of MUST Ministries making free lunches available to children in need.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/saltwater-poisoning-dogs-at-risk-during-beach-outings" title="Saltwater poisoning: Dogs at risk during beach outings" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/Take_caution_when_taking_your_dog_to_the_0_7320707_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/Take_caution_when_taking_your_dog_to_the_0_7320707_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/Take_caution_when_taking_your_dog_to_the_0_7320707_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/Take_caution_when_taking_your_dog_to_the_0_7320707_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/Take_caution_when_taking_your_dog_to_the_0_7320707_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Be careful that your dog doesn't swallow too much saltwater during a day at the beach or they could get saltwater poisoning." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Saltwater poisoning: Dogs at risk during beach outings</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 06:36PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 08:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It’s almost summertime and that means you and your canine companion can head out to the beach to enjoy the sun, but be careful that your pet doesn’t consume too much saltwater or they can become severely ill.</p><p>Last year in Florida, Chris Taylor lost his beloved friend O.G. , a 6-year-old black lab, to saltwater poisoning.</p><p>Taylor said his pet accidentally swallowed too much saltwater at the beach. Most Recent 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Atlanta_United_prepares_to_host_Minnesot_0_7321445_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Atlanta_United_prepares_to_host_Minnesot_0_7321445_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Atlanta_United_prepares_to_host_Minnesot_0_7321445_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Minnesota United visits the Benz Wednesday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/braves-visits-patients-at-children-s-healthcare-of-atlanta" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Braves_visit_Children_s_Healthcare_of_At_0_7321559_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Braves_visit_Children_s_Healthcare_of_At_0_7321559_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Braves_visit_Children_s_Healthcare_of_At_0_7321559_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Braves_visit_Children_s_Healthcare_of_At_0_7321559_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Braves_visit_Children_s_Healthcare_of_At_0_7321559_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Braves visits patients at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arrest-in-murder-of-man-killed-outside-of-gwinnett-county-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/V%20SILVER%20LAKE%20HOMICIDE%20ARREST%20_00.00.01.12_1559095640192.png_7321319_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/V%20SILVER%20LAKE%20HOMICIDE%20ARREST%20_00.00.01.12_1559095640192.png_7321319_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/V%20SILVER%20LAKE%20HOMICIDE%20ARREST%20_00.00.01.12_1559095640192.png_7321319_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/V%20SILVER%20LAKE%20HOMICIDE%20ARREST%20_00.00.01.12_1559095640192.png_7321319_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/V%20SILVER%20LAKE%20HOMICIDE%20ARREST%20_00.00.01.12_1559095640192.png_7321319_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Telesforo&#x20;Renteria&#x20;&#x28;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Gwinnett&#x20;County&#x20;jail&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Arrest in murder of man killed outside of Gwinnett County home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/disaster-aid-bill-again-blocked-in-house-by-gop-conservative" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/10/P%20GOV%20HURRICANE%20RELIEF%205P_00.00.32.07_1554945030707.png_7092107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/10/P%20GOV%20HURRICANE%20RELIEF%205P_00.00.32.07_1554945030707.png_7092107_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/10/P%20GOV%20HURRICANE%20RELIEF%205P_00.00.32.07_1554945030707.png_7092107_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/10/P%20GOV%20HURRICANE%20RELIEF%205P_00.00.32.07_1554945030707.png_7092107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/10/P%20GOV%20HURRICANE%20RELIEF%205P_00.00.32.07_1554945030707.png_7092107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Disaster aid bill again blocked in House by GOP conservative</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/loose-change-left-at-airport-checkpoints-may-be-used-to-build-wall" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/P%20TSA%20LOST%20CHANGE%2010P%20_00.00.05.17_1559094710402.png_7321304_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/P%20TSA%20LOST%20CHANGE%2010P%20_00.00.05.17_1559094710402.png_7321304_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/P%20TSA%20LOST%20CHANGE%2010P%20_00.00.05.17_1559094710402.png_7321304_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/P%20TSA%20LOST%20CHANGE%2010P%20_00.00.05.17_1559094710402.png_7321304_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/P%20TSA%20LOST%20CHANGE%2010P%20_00.00.05.17_1559094710402.png_7321304_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Loose change left at airport checkpoints may be used to build wall</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8047"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8047_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8047_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news/most_popular', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news/most_popular', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news/most_popular', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news/most_popular', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news/most_popular', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '409475883'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" 