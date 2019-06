- Get ready Taco Bell fans, because you'll soon not just be able to eat the fast food. You'll be able to live it for a limited time.

Fans of the Crunch Wrap Supreme will have the chance to book a room at a new Taco Bell hotel pop up called The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort in Palm Springs, Calif.

The resort offers 70 rooms with either one king or two queen-sized beds and with standard and poolside views.

The pop-up is located in Palm Springs, California and pricing starts at $169 per night.

For fans of the food, the hotel is going to offer unique menu items that will only be available for guests.

The Bell will start taking reservations on Thursday, June 27.

It officially opens to the public from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12.

You can check out all the treats available on the hotel's webpage.

FOX 5 reporting from Atlanta.