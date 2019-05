- It is a story which will make anyone smile. About 70 senior citizens went on a shopping spree Thursday all thanks to a do-gooder.

The founder of Atlanta-based food and tech company Goodr decided this was the way to use the $5,000 from Walmart she got at the NAACP Image Awards last year.

The seniors from Big Bethel Village and Trinity Towers said this just made their day.

Seniors loaded up on food, clothes, medicine and more.

This is the third time Goodr and Trust and Trinity have taken seniors on a shopping spree.