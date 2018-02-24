Sea otters have snow day at Portland zoo

- It may be nice, warm and sunny in Atlanta, but for other parts of the country, things are downright chilly. And that's just how the sea otters at the Oregon Zoo in Portland liked it!

The otters had a special snow day this week, playing in a wintry wonderland.

They were out in full force, taking advantage of the winter weather to have some fun.

Some even took a dip in the pool, despite the frigid temperatures.

All that activity really works up an appetite, but don't worry. The otters were able to snack on their favorite treats – fish of course – to help them get more energy to play.

It looks like a lot of fun ... but we'll be happy keeping our T-shirt weather down here thank you!